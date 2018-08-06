Incessant Rain Lashes Dehradun, Expected to Continue for the Next 72 Hours

: Incessant rain lashed Uttarakhand's capital and adjoining areas on Sunday evening, leaving the streets heavily waterlogged.The continuous downpour led to long traffic jams at various points throughout the city, including in major markets Ghantaghar and Rajpur Road.Waterlogged streets forced commuters to wade or drive through ankle-deep water to return home from office.The Met department has forecast heavy rain over the next 72 hours in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.The State Emergency Operation Centre here said there is no report of any untoward incident due to rain so far, but the level of rivers is rising.It also sent an advisory to the administration, saying Chardham yatris should not be allowed to go to higher Himalayan region in case of a heavy downpour.Yatris should be alert and in touch with officials of the state administration. In case of heavy rain they should avoid going to higher altitudes, it said.Personnel engaged in disaster management should keep their mobiles on and maintain a vigil especially on settlements along river banks, it said.