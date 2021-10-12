Incessant Rainfall Engulfs Bangalore As City Braces For Wettest October in 2 Decades

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms continued to make its landfall in Bangalore claiming the life of one while leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city including the Kempegowda airport.

A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. There were two people in the house, the 2nd person managed to escape unhurt: Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Dy Commissioner of Police - West Division, Bengaluru City#Karnataka— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had put the city on yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) with the forecast indicating that Bengaluru and several other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days.

“Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD forecast stated.

From October 1 to 9, the Bengaluru Urban district recorded 78mm rain as against the normal 61mm, excess of 28%, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Experts are of the opinion that Bengaluru is headed for the wettest October in at least over the past two decades.

Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.India Meteorological Department predicts ‘heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting’ today for the city pic.twitter.com/mTqTZTttgO — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

In July, the district recorded the highest rainfall of 162 mm as against the normal rainfall of 94 mm. “It’s 72 percent higher and the highest rainfall for the month since 1961,’’ said Manoj Rajan, commissioner, KSNDMC to TOI. Meanwhile in June, the district recorded excess rain of 20%, the city received 107mm as against the normal 123mm in August, a 13% deficit.

Many factors are being attributed to the reason behind the heavy spells. While IMD officials have said a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in heavy rain during October, some experts indicated global warming and climate change as factors that impacted the rainfall scenario in the country and the state during monsoon 2020. Weather scientist PK Suresha told TOI that due to fluctuation in weather patterns due to climate change, the intense and heavy downpour has been reported instead of the steady rain.

