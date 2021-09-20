Incessant Rainfall Lashes South Bengal; Kolkata, Adjoining Areas Waterlogged

Incessant rainfall in Kolkata has lashed several parts of the city and its outskirts. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the heavy downpour will continue for a few more hours in the city.

Water-logging has been reported in several parts in Kolkata and the adjoining areas like North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Medinipur.

The IMD said, “Due to movement of Cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Medinipur.”

Despite the continuous rainfall and subsequent water-logging, flight and train services have been operating uninterrupted. No cancellation or delay in flights or trains has been reported yet.

Trinamool Congress MP Prof. Sougata Roy visited the waterlogged areas in Kolkata’s Lake Garden and took stock of the situation. He was seen wading through knee-deep water in the early hours on Monday.

“It’s been raining here since last night. There was a couple of meeting which I could not attend. I had two to three programs scheduled today and all of them had to be canceled. There’s knee-deep water outside,” Sougata Roy said.

Activities of the political leaders in the poll-bound Bhabanipur have also been affected due to the rains. While some of the organizational meetings were put on hold, door-to-door campaigns have been postponed.

