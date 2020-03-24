Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Incident Commanders to Be Responsible to Implementing Provisions of 3-Week Lockdown Across India

District Magistrates will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders who will have the responsibility of implementing the mammoth exercise of lockdown and containment in their local jurisdictions.

News18.com

March 24, 2020
Incident Commanders to Be Responsible to Implementing Provisions of 3-Week Lockdown Across India
New Delhi: In his second address to the nation in less than a week over the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an unprecedented three-week nationwide complete lockdown. It will begin at midnight and continue till April 14.

District Magistrates will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders who will have the responsibility of implementing the mammoth exercise of lockdown and containment in their local jurisdictions. The Incident Commanders will ensure the proper implementation of the lockdown, said guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

“All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commanders. The Incident Commander will issue passes for enabling essential movement as explained,” said the guidelines, adding that a key priority of Incident Commanders will be to ensure that all efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital will continue without hindrance.

The 18-point detailed guidelines delve into which sectors will be functional, which will remain closed as well as the details of how any person violating the containment measures will be liable to be penalised under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

