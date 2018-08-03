English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Incident Has Left Us Ashamed': Nitish Kumar Breaks Silence on Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes
Speaking at the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana', a scheme for welfare of girls, in Patna, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the alleged abuse of girls "has left us with a sense of shame and guilt".
New Delhi: Breaking his silence over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish on Friday expressed anguish over the scandal and assured that the perpetrators would not be spared.
Speaking at the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana', a scheme for welfare of girls, in Patna, Kumar said that the alleged abuse of girls "has left us with a sense of shame and guilt".
"We have always said that the guilty would not be spared and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said on the floor of the assembly that we would ourselves like the CBI probe to be monitored by the High Court," he said.
The CM claimed that he was keeping a track of the case with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Principal Secretary (Social Welfare Department) Atul Prasad.
Kumar revealed that he had directed the chief secretary to complete necessary documentation as his government was ready for a court monitored-CBI probe. Amid pressure from opposition, the chief minister had recommended a CBI probe on July 26.
After hearing a PIL on the Muzaffarpur incident, the Patna High Court had sought response from the state government and fixed August, 6, as the date for next hearing.
"Till the time I am at the helm, there would be no compromise with the law. Those who are responsible for such heinous crimes would be prosecuted under law at any cost. It doesn't matter how influential the person is, law does not spare anyone," Kumar said.
The horrific details of rape and torture with 34 inmates at a Muzaffarpur shelter home came into light after Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted its audit report to the government.
