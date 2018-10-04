English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Those Raising Anti-India Slogans in Universities Have Become Heroes, Says Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath was speaking at a talent honour programme of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students' wing of the BJP.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Gorakhpur: Increasing incidents of "anarchy" in universities are a matter of concern and they are a result of the youth treading on the wrong path, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.
He was speaking at a talent honour programme of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the BJP.
"The youth are being led by the wrong people who promote separatism," he said.
Adityanath added that the youngsters possess immense energy and need to be taken in the positive direction.
"It disturbs me when I see that those who conspire become heroes. I get worried when those who raise slogans about dividing India become heroes...However the ABVP is capable of giving a befitting reply to such efforts and for the last 70 years it has motivated the youth for nation building with its positive efforts," the chief minister said.
He appealed to the youth to build a strong and capable India with their hard work.
The government will cooperate with the youth at all levels, he assured, and encouraged youngsters to take up social service.
Adityanath asserted that educational institutes and organizations like the ABVP should work to inculcate nationalism and social concern among the youth.
Speaking about the cleanliness drive, he said it has become a people's campaign and everyone should come forward to participate in it.
He said 46 lakh toilets have already been constructed in the state.
He was speaking at a talent honour programme of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the BJP.
"The youth are being led by the wrong people who promote separatism," he said.
Adityanath added that the youngsters possess immense energy and need to be taken in the positive direction.
"It disturbs me when I see that those who conspire become heroes. I get worried when those who raise slogans about dividing India become heroes...However the ABVP is capable of giving a befitting reply to such efforts and for the last 70 years it has motivated the youth for nation building with its positive efforts," the chief minister said.
He appealed to the youth to build a strong and capable India with their hard work.
The government will cooperate with the youth at all levels, he assured, and encouraged youngsters to take up social service.
Adityanath asserted that educational institutes and organizations like the ABVP should work to inculcate nationalism and social concern among the youth.
Speaking about the cleanliness drive, he said it has become a people's campaign and everyone should come forward to participate in it.
He said 46 lakh toilets have already been constructed in the state.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...