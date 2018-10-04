Those Raising Anti-India Slogans in Universities Have Become Heroes, Says Yogi Adityanath

Increasing incidents of "anarchy" in universities are a matter of concern and they are a result of the youth treading on the wrong path, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.He was speaking at a talent honour programme of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the BJP."The youth are being led by the wrong people who promote separatism," he said.Adityanath added that the youngsters possess immense energy and need to be taken in the positive direction."It disturbs me when I see that those who conspire become heroes. I get worried when those who raise slogans about dividing India become heroes...However the ABVP is capable of giving a befitting reply to such efforts and for the last 70 years it has motivated the youth for nation building with its positive efforts," the chief minister said.He appealed to the youth to build a strong and capable India with their hard work.The government will cooperate with the youth at all levels, he assured, and encouraged youngsters to take up social service.Adityanath asserted that educational institutes and organizations like the ABVP should work to inculcate nationalism and social concern among the youth.Speaking about the cleanliness drive, he said it has become a people's campaign and everyone should come forward to participate in it.He said 46 lakh toilets have already been constructed in the state.​