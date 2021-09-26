Incidents of Left Wing Extremism Down By 23% Due to PM Modi's Crackdown: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crackdown on left wing extremism has yielded much success, as deaths are fewer than 200 after six decades of fighting. Shah chaired a review meeting in New Delhi on left wing extremism (LWE) on Sunday.

Shah said, “Joint efforts of the Centre and states in cracking down on left wing extremism led by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) have yielded much success. In decades of fighting, we have reached a point where the death toll is less than 200 for the first time and this is a shared and great achievement for all of us."

The meeting lasted around three and a half hours, attended by chief ministers of states with Naxal-affected districts, except Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The CMs of these three states did not attend the meeting and sent representatives.

Shah urged chief secretaries of affected states to hold a review meeting with DGPs and officers of central agencies every three months to deal with LWE. He said in the last two years, a successful effort had been made to increase security camps in areas with lack of it, especially in Chhattisgarh, as well as Maharashtra and Odisha.

He also said unless we got rid of the problem of LWE completely, complete development of the country and affected states was not possible.

Giving details about work done to make Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) strong, he said, “There has been a reduction in the fixed expenditure of the states on the deployment of CAPF by about Rs 2,900 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19. Government of India has been fighting a battle on two fronts for many years without paying attention to political parties, those who want to give up arms and become a part of democracy are warmly welcome, but those who take up arms and hurt innocent people and police will get the same response.”

Shah also reviewed development works and said there was no work done in the last 60 years in Naxal-affected areas. “Root cause of dissatisfaction is lack of development in six decades after Independence, but now development is taking place under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naxalites have also understood that innocent people will not be misled by them. This is why it is important to continue uninterrupted development at a fast pace," read a statement released by the home ministry.

“The fight has killed more than 16,000 civilians in the last 40 years, it has now come to an end and needs to be accelerated and made decisive. Recently the Government of India has been successful in getting insurgent groups to surrender their arms, especially in the Northeast," Shah said.

The meeting was attended by union minister of rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh, minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda, minister of communications, IT and railways Ashwini Vaishnav, minister of state for road transport and highways Gen VK Singh, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai.

“Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and home minister of Andhra Pradesh, senior officials from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala, union home secretary, top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and many senior officers of central and state governments also attended the meeting," the home ministry said.

