English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Include Religious Books, Moral Science Classes in School Curriculum: Maneka Gandhi Tells HRD
The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently.
File photo of Union minister Maneka Gandhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested the HRD ministry to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes to promote greater religious tolerance among the students.
The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.
To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions, an official documentation of the meeting read.
Odisha's Education Minister Badri Naryan Patra, also present at the meeting, suggested modifying the curriculum in a way so as to "endorse the feelings of religious tolerance and patriotism.
Having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present mam or sir' during school attendance and remodelling of the NCERT syllabus to ensure value and culture-based education were among the other suggestions made during the meeting.
Also Watch
The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.
To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions, an official documentation of the meeting read.
Odisha's Education Minister Badri Naryan Patra, also present at the meeting, suggested modifying the curriculum in a way so as to "endorse the feelings of religious tolerance and patriotism.
Having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present mam or sir' during school attendance and remodelling of the NCERT syllabus to ensure value and culture-based education were among the other suggestions made during the meeting.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: Australia 86/3 at Tea, Trail by 53 Runs
- Priyanka Chopra To Film Quantico Season Three's Final Episodes In Ireland
- KL Rahul Labels Pandya as a 'Diva', Jokes Team is Not Missing Him
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’