Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Income Tax Department Searches at Pharma Major Dishman Group's Properties in Ahmedabad

The pharmaceutical major and its subsidiaries in other countries were suspected to be involved in 'routing money through accommodation entries', an official said.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Income Tax Department Searches at Pharma Major Dishman Group's Properties in Ahmedabad
Image for representation.

Ahmedabad: The Income Tax Department conducted day-long 'search and survey operation' at the properties of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, a pharma major, here on Thursday, an official said.

A total of 19 properties — 12 residential and seven offices — of the group, commonly known as Dishman Group, were searched in and around the city.

Rs 26 lakh were seized and 17 bank lockers were attached, said a senior I-T department official. The pharmaceutical major and its subsidiaries in other countries were suspected to be involved in "routing money through accommodation entries", the official said.

The group mainly manufactures bulk drugs, APIs and is also involved in `contract research' and manufacturing. It owns 16 companies in foreign countries including Switzerland, China, UK and US.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Janmejay Vyas, chairman of the group.

His son Arpit Vyas, who is the MD and CFO of the group and currently in Switzerland, is also under the scanner, the official said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed some bogus entries regarding expenses and donations. We also found documents related to land purchases," he said, adding that futher probe was on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram