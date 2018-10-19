Income Tax Dept Raid on Patiala Chaatwala Leads to Undisclosed Income of Rs 1.2 Crore

: On Wednesday, when income tax officials landed at the shop of Patiala’s famous chaatwala for a raid, little did they know that they would discover an undisclosed income of Rs 1.2 crore.The tax officials got suspicious as the owner had not filed tax returns for the past two years. A discreet survey was conducted to estimate the footfall at the shop and orders, the Hindustan Times reported.Investigations revealed that the chaat shop owner had made investments running into lakhs in real estate.The chaatwala reportedly also has booking offices on Sirhind Road in Patiala where he takes bulk orders for weddings and other such functions.I-T department sources said there are several eateries in Patiala that are doing brisk business but not paying taxes in accordance with the income generated. The tax officials said that these eateries are under the scanner and actions against them will continue.​