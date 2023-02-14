Sanskrit Proverb to 'Farsaan' & Adani Row: Oppn Trains Guns on BJP Amid BBC Film Faceoff

Income Tax department conducted what is being called a ‘survey’ at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on Tuesday, days after the release of the controversial documentary by the UK broadcaster on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots sparked a massive political row.

An internal ’emergency’ message circulated among the staff at BBC accessed by News18 asked the employees to not to go to office today and this week.

News18 has learnt that the employees have been asked not to use systems and have also been refrained from using there personal phones as well. Sources said that the survey is underway at multiple locations, reiterating that it is a survey, however, can be converted into a search in case evidence is found.

Congress was quick to react to the news of the I-T survey at BBC offices and said termed it an “undeclared emergency".

पहले BBC की डॉक्यूमेंट्री आई, उसे बैन किया गया।अब BBC पर IT का छापा पड़ गया है। अघोषित आपातकाल — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2023

A tweet by Congress’s official Twitter handle read, “First , BBC documentary was banned. Now IT raids on BBC. Undeclared emergency."

BJP IT cell chief told Amit Malviya, speaking to News18, said Opposition should find out reason behind the survey, adding that this is not the first time a raid or survey is being conducted on a media firm.

Trinamool Congress’s firebrand leader Mahua Moitra also took a jibe at the central government and said in a tweet, “Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected."

Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi officeWow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 14, 2023

“Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman

@SEBI_India office," Mahua Moitra’s tweet read.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, used a sanskrit proverb to describe the action by the I-T department. “Vinashkari viprit buddhi," Jairam Ramesh quipped.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to the I-T department’s action and said in a tweet, “Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter."

The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth, her tweet further read.

