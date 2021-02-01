Income Tax in Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Sop to Raise Spending, Work from Home Deductions? In Post-Covid World, FM's 'Never like Before' Offer

Event Highlights What Were IT Rules in 2020-21?

Union Budget 2021 To Go Paperless



Some tax experts, however, believe that since a new income tax regime was introduced in the financial year 2020-21, this year's Budget may not see many new changes. "The fact that a new tax regime has been introduced last year means that not many changes can be expected now," HDFC Securities said in a note. Religare Broking in a note said: "Given that the government is already running a high deficit owing to lower tax collections, we believe any large cuts would be unlikely. However, some relief to certain distressed sectors and tinkering in personal income tax could be on the cards."

Feb 01, 2021 06:59 (IST) Income Tax Updates: What Were IT Rules in 2020-21? Under the new simplified income tax regime, there is zero tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh; 5% for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh; 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 7.5 lakh; 15% for income between Rs 7.5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh; 20% for income between Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 12.5 lakh; 25% for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh; 30% for income above Rs 15 lakh. These income tax rates are optional and are available to those who are willing to forego some exemptions and some deductions. Feb 01, 2021 06:50 (IST) Union Budget 2021 To Go Paperless | Union Budget 2021 will go fully paperless for the first time with a dedicated Union Budget app for Android and iOS smartphones. The dedicated apps are available to download for free via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and the latest documents will be available to access after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget on February 1. The government had announced the launch of the Union Budget mobile app during the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of the compilation of budget documents, earlier this month. Feb 01, 2021 06:42 (IST) READ | Capital Gains to Increase in Spending Power, Here's What the Common Man Expects from Budget 2021 With India slowly recovering from the pandemic, the public is hopeful of buoyancy in the economy and the introduction of a taxpayer-friendly budget. Feb 01, 2021 06:41 (IST) Pandemic May Change Income Tax Rules | India Ratings and Research believes that the major focus of the government to revive the COVID-19 battered economy has till now been on the supply side, but it is high time to change gears and focus on the demand side as well, lest the ongoing recovery begins to lose steam. Its budget expectations include spending on infrastructure especially that are employment-intensive and have a shorter turnaround time, creation of development financial institutions, continue with relief/income support to the households who are at the bottom of the pyramid and higher allocation to MGNREGS as it provided a safety net not only to rural households but also to the workers who migrated back to rural areas. Feb 01, 2021 06:40 (IST) Finance Minister to Announce to Budget 2021 Today | All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she gears up to present the Union Budget 2021 on Monday amid huge public expectations in the wake of the Covid-induced economic crisis. India's first full time Finance Minister will be coming up with the annual economic document for the third time in three years.

A report in Mint quoted tax experts as saying that the government may fix some anomalies in the NPS or National Pension Scheme with regard to income tax benefits. "For contribution towards Tier I account up to 14% of the employer’s contribution is permitted for central government employees but when it comes to other employees maximum up to 10% of the contribution from employer is eligible for deduction under Section 80CCD(2)," tax expert Balwant Jain was quoted.



Under the current income tax laws, switching of investment in units within the same scheme of a mutual fund from growth option to dividend option (or vice-versa), and from regular plan to direct plan or (or vice-versa) is considered a “transfer" and is therefore liable to capital gains tax, even though the amount invested remains in the mutual fund scheme. However, the switching of investments to/from investment plans to another within the same Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) of insurance companies is not considered as a “Transfer" and hence, not subjected to any Capital Gains Tax.



The mutual fund industry in its proposals for Budget 2021 has said that "there is need to have uniformity in the tax treatment for “switch" transaction in respect ULIPs and mutual fund products to have a level playing field", the report stated.



In a relief to salaried middle class taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic and to boost consumption, the central government may hike the standard deduction limit in Budget 2021, experts were quoted. Standard deduction is a fixed deduction that is allowed to specific income tax assessees, irrespective of expenses incurred or investments made. Introduced in the 2018-19 Budget, the standard deduction replaced the medical and transport allowance. It was further increased to Rs 50,000 in the following Budget.



Standard deduction should be hiked from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, Axis Securities said in a note.



Writing for Economic Times, Ritu Shaktawat of Khaitan & Co suggested weighted tax reliefs for research and development. She wrote that in the current financial year, many Indian companies have incurred significant expenses in research and development activities to develop a cure for the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has been an eye-opener with respect to the importance of such research and development activities and how such companies end up being the backbone of the country during these trying times. Therefore, the government should consider weighted deductions for scientific research and development expenditure, especially the research and development expenditure in relation to development of vaccines/cures for diseases.