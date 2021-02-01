Income Tax Slab 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Sops to Raise Spending, Work from Home Deducations Expected in Sitharaman Budget

Income Tax Slab 2021-22 LIVE Updates: As the coronavirus-battered economy looks forward to recovering itself through Union Budget 2021-22, tax incentives to increase spending and reinvigorate household consumption demand may be offered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. There are also chances of higher deductions on housing loans coupled with the introduction of a COVID Cess that is expected to be levied on high-income individuals. The ninth budget of the Narendra Modi government, including an interim one, is also expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.
Some tax experts, however, believe that since a new income tax regime was introduced in the financial year 2020-21, this year's Budget may not see many new changes. "The fact that a new tax regime has been introduced last year means that not many changes can be expected now," HDFC Securities said in a note. Religare Broking in a note said: "Given that the government is already running a high deficit owing to lower tax collections, we believe any large cuts would be unlikely. However, some relief to certain distressed sectors and tinkering in personal income tax could be on the cards."
GST Collection Brings Budget Eve Cheer for Nirmala Sitharaman | The GST revenue collected for the month of January 2021 has touched nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore. This is the highest GST revenue the government has collected since the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax regime. The Ministry of Finance said on January 31: "The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of January 2021 till 6 PM on January 31 is Rs 1,19,847 crores." The GST revenues for the month of January are eight percent higher than the revenues collected in the same month last year. In January 2020, the government had garnered around Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
Effect of Sitharaman's Budget on Indian Market | A Business Today report quoted market analysts as saying that the share market is expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget, macro data and RBI policy would be eagerly watched by investors. Besides, ongoing corporate earnings season would also impact stock market trading. The BSE Sensex has nearly doubled from its March 24 low before the correction seen last week. The Sensex breached the psychological 50,000-mark thanks to roll out of COVID vaccines, better-than-expected corporate earnings in third quarter of FY21 and ample global liquidity. Experts expect that further rally in the market may need the economy to regain its mojo for which the Union Budget will prove to be an ideal platform, the report stated.
Income Tax Updates: What Are Indian Seafarers Expecting? Seafarers will be eyeing Nirmala Sitharaman's tax announcements too as the proposal made by her in last fiscal year left many miffed and confused. An Indian seafarer has to be outside India for 182 days, or six months in a year and consequently, his entire foreign income is not subjected to tax. However, the FM had last year proposed that to qualify for Non Resident Indian (NRI) status, a sailor will have to spend more time outside the country – eight months or 240 days. This left many confused, and with the coronavirus pandemic, the situation worsened. "It is to be understood that on one hand, Indian seafarers who were serving on ships when major lockdowns were announced worldwide could not be brought home. On the other hand, those seafarers who were waiting to join or were on leave could not join ships to replace those returning home. As a result of this dual challenge, the seafarers on shore have not been in a position to fulfill the officially declared criteria of working outside India for more than 182 days in a year to qualify as NRI," MUI General Secretary Amar Singh Thakur said.
Income Tax Updates: What is IT's E-filing Facility | From the launch of a separate portal for the online filing of income tax returns to the simplification of forms, the Income Tax Department has over the years has taken various steps to simplify the ITR filing process. The e-filing system was launched in 2006 as a pilot project and was developed and expanded to individual assessments over the years. The Income Tax Department launched a "lite" e-filing facility on its e-filing portal, aimed at easing the filing of returns in August 2019. It provides essential links for e-filing ITR and 26AS (for TDS) forms and it is a lighter version of the portal.
Income Tax Updates: What Do Tax Payers Want? In a pandemic stricken-economy, the taxpayers this year are majorly looking for rationalised tax slabs, increase in section 80C limit, Work from home deductions, and a safe harbour limit for Section 50 C.
Income Tax Updates: 5 Income Tax Changes that Could be Expected in Budget 2021 |
- Tax experts expect the government to fix some anomalies in the NPS or National Pension Scheme with regard to income tax benefits.
- Key expectations include allow indexation while calculating LTCG on equity shares/equity MFs and/or allow setoff of STT against the tax liability thereon, reduce LTCG period to 1 year for debt MF, exempt dividend income in the hand of recipient.
- A change on long term capital gains on debt mutual fund units held for more than 36 months are taxed at 20% after adjusting for indexation. Short-term capital gains on units held for 36 months or less are added to the income of the individual and taxed as per the applicable slab rate.
- As a relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers amid the pandemic and to boost consumption, the central government may hike the standard deduction limit in Budget 2021, experts say.
Income Tax Updates: What Were IT Rules in 2020-21? Under the new simplified income tax regime, there is zero tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh; 5% for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh; 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 7.5 lakh; 15% for income between Rs 7.5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh; 20% for income between Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 12.5 lakh; 25% for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh; 30% for income above Rs 15 lakh. These income tax rates are optional and are available to those who are willing to forego some exemptions and some deductions.
Income Tax Updates: Union Budget 2021 To Go Paperless, To be Announced on Apps | Union Budget 2021 will go fully paperless for the first time with a dedicated Union Budget app for Android and iOS smartphones. The dedicated apps are available to download for free via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and the latest documents will be available to access after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget on February 1. The government had announced the launch of the Union Budget mobile app during the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of the compilation of budget documents, earlier this month.
With India slowly recovering from the pandemic, the public is hopeful of buoyancy in the economy and the introduction of a taxpayer-friendly budget.
Pandemic May Change Income Tax Rules | India Ratings and Research believes that the major focus of the government to revive the COVID-19 battered economy has till now been on the supply side, but it is high time to change gears and focus on the demand side as well, lest the ongoing recovery begins to lose steam. Its budget expectations include spending on infrastructure especially that are employment-intensive and have a shorter turnaround time, creation of development financial institutions, continue with relief/income support to the households who are at the bottom of the pyramid and higher allocation to MGNREGS as it provided a safety net not only to rural households but also to the workers who migrated back to rural areas.
Finance Minister to Announce to Budget 2021 Today | All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she gears up to present the Union Budget 2021 on Monday amid huge public expectations in the wake of the Covid-induced economic crisis. India’s first full time Finance Minister will be coming up with the annual economic document for the third time in three years.
A report in Mint quoted tax experts as saying that the government may fix some anomalies in the NPS or National Pension Scheme with regard to income tax benefits. "For contribution towards Tier I account up to 14% of the employer’s contribution is permitted for central government employees but when it comes to other employees maximum up to 10% of the contribution from employer is eligible for deduction under Section 80CCD(2)," tax expert Balwant Jain was quoted.
Under the current income tax laws, switching of investment in units within the same scheme of a mutual fund from growth option to dividend option (or vice-versa), and from regular plan to direct plan or (or vice-versa) is considered a “transfer" and is therefore liable to capital gains tax, even though the amount invested remains in the mutual fund scheme. However, the switching of investments to/from investment plans to another within the same Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) of insurance companies is not considered as a “Transfer" and hence, not subjected to any Capital Gains Tax.
The mutual fund industry in its proposals for Budget 2021 has said that "there is need to have uniformity in the tax treatment for “switch" transaction in respect ULIPs and mutual fund products to have a level playing field", the report stated.
In a relief to salaried middle class taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic and to boost consumption, the central government may hike the standard deduction limit in Budget 2021, experts were quoted. Standard deduction is a fixed deduction that is allowed to specific income tax assessees, irrespective of expenses incurred or investments made. Introduced in the 2018-19 Budget, the standard deduction replaced the medical and transport allowance. It was further increased to Rs 50,000 in the following Budget.
Standard deduction should be hiked from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, Axis Securities said in a note.
Writing for Economic Times, Ritu Shaktawat of Khaitan & Co suggested weighted tax reliefs for research and development. She wrote that in the current financial year, many Indian companies have incurred significant expenses in research and development activities to develop a cure for the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has been an eye-opener with respect to the importance of such research and development activities and how such companies end up being the backbone of the country during these trying times. Therefore, the government should consider weighted deductions for scientific research and development expenditure, especially the research and development expenditure in relation to development of vaccines/cures for diseases.