I-T Raid on 16 Locations Linked to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot; Kejriwal Fumes, Targets Modi
The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others.
File photo of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.
They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths.
The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted PM Narendra Modi for raiding the premises of his cabinet minister. He tweeted, “Friendship with Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and raids on us? Mr (Narendra) Modi, you conducted raids on me, Manish (Sisodia), Satyendar (Jain). What was the result? Did you find anything? You ought to have apologised to the people of Delhi before your next raids for harassing a government that they have elected.”
Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.
नीरव मोदी, माल्या से दोस्ती और हम पर रेड?
मोदी जी, आपने मुझ पे, सत्येन्द्र पे और मनीष पे भी तो रेड करवाई थीं? उनका क्या हुआ? कुछ मिला? नहीं मिला? तो अगली रेड करने के पहले दिल्ली वालों से उनकी चुनी सरकार को निरंतर परेशान करने के लिए माफ़ी तो माँग लीजिए? https://t.co/GUGEb0dwL5
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2018
