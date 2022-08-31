CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Income Tax Raids Across 22 Locations In Uttar Pradesh, Corrupt Officers On Radar
1-MIN READ

Income Tax Raids Across 22 Locations In Uttar Pradesh, Corrupt Officers On Radar

By: Qazi Faraz Ahmad

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 14:49 IST

Lucknow, India

Income Tax raids are being carried out at 22 places simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Kanpur (Image: Shutterstock)

The raids are being carried out under operation ‘Babu Saheb Part-2’, which started from Delhi on June 18

Cracking the whip against corrupt officials, the Income Tax Department is carrying out raids across 22 places simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Kanpur. According to reports, Income Tax raids are being carried out on the premises of 12 officials in connection with the corruption cases.

According to sources, raids are underway at one location in Delhi, 10 locations in Kanpur and 10 locations in Lucknow along with two more unknown places.

Over 18 officers/employees working under various departments in Uttar Pradesh are on the radar of the Income Tax Department. These include the Industries Department, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Entrepreneurship Training Institute, UP Industrial Consultant Limited and some institutes of the private sector.

The raids are being conducted at the premises of some of the contractors associated with these departments.

The team of the I-T department reached the house of one DP Singh in Shahdara, Delhi. The team then took Singh, who is currently working in Kanpur, to Lucknow.

The said actions are being taken under operation ‘Babu Saheb Part-2’, which started from Delhi on June 18.

According to sources, the I-T department had received inputs that the officers of some of the departments of the Uttar Pradesh government have been involved in corruption cases and after investigation, surprise raids are being carried out.

About the Author

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 year

first published:August 31, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 14:49 IST