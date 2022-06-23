CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#AIADMK#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Income Tax Raids Two Educational Institutions in Bengaluru
1-MIN READ

Income Tax Raids Two Educational Institutions in Bengaluru

After being suspected of Tax Evasion, Two Institutes in Bengaluru were raided by the Income tax department on Thursday. (Photo File: News18 Hindi)

After being suspected of Tax Evasion, Two Institutes in Bengaluru were raided by the Income tax department on Thursday. (Photo File: News18 Hindi)

Two educational institutions in Bengaluru raided by Income Tax officials on Thursday, suspected to have evaded taxes

Income Tax officials on Thursday raided two educational institutions in the city, suspected to have evaded taxes. Sources in the I-T department said two institutions were on the I-T radar for quite some time.

Separate teams raided various locations of the two prominent educational institutions from early in the morning, sources said. They said the premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched.

I-T officials were tightlipped as the raids were still in progress.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 23, 2022, 11:43 IST