Income Tax Returns: Check if You are Eligible for ITR-1, or Sahaj Form
Individual taxpayers with an annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh are eligible to file their returns using ITR-1.
Image for representation.
Form ITR-1, better known as Sahaj form, is the most widely used form by individuals in India to file their income-tax returns (ITR). Individual taxpayers with annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh are eligible to file their returns using ITR-1. Here’s a comprehensive guide to check your eligibility for filing returns through ITR-1:
Who is eligible to file ITR-1 for ay 2019-20?
ITR -1 Form is a one-page form for individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh from the following sources:
1) Income from Salary/Pension
2) Income from one house property
3) Income from other sources excluding winning from lottery, horse-racing or legal gambling
In the case of clubbed ITRs, where a spouse or a minor is included, this can be done only if their income is limited to the above specifications.
Who is not eligible to file ITR-1 for ay 2019-20?
1) An individual having income above Rs 50 lakh.
2) An individual who is either a director in a company and has held any unlisted equity shares at any time during the financial year 2018-19.
3) Residents not ordinarily resident (RNOR) and non-residents
4) Also, individuals who have earned income through the following means are not eligible to file form ITR-1:
a. More than one house property
b. Lottery, racehorses, legal gambling etc.
c. Taxable capital gains (short-term and long-term)
d. Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000
f. Business and profession
g. Individual who is a resident and has assets (including financial interest in any entity) outside India or signing authority in any account located outside India.
h. Individual claiming relief of foreign tax paid or double taxation relief under section 90/90A/91.
