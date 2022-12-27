CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Rs 800 at Pvt Hosps, Rs 325 at Govt Centres: India's 1st Needle-free Nasal Vax, Now Available as Booster
1-MIN READ

Rs 800 at Pvt Hosps, Rs 325 at Govt Centres: India's 1st Needle-free Nasal Vax, Now Available as Booster

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 13:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be available as booster dose for those 18 years and above in age from January-end. (Photo: Twitter/@PBNS_India)

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be available as booster dose for those 18 years and above in age from January-end. (Photo: Twitter/@PBNS_India)

The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics, Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said

A single dose of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC is now CoWin application for Rs 800, while Rs 325 has been fixed for purchase in government facilities.

The intranasal vaccine, which has been earlier approved both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield, as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against Covid-19, would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

““We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed Covaxin and Inovacc, two Covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said in a statement.

He further thanked the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Government of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance.

first published:December 27, 2022, 13:02 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 13:06 IST
