Increase Beds for Covid-19 Patients in 5 Districts, Adityanath Tells Officials as Tally Crosses 1.3 Lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to increase the number of beds in coronavirus hospitals in five districts of the state as the Covid-19 tally reached 1,31,852. The state witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 5,130 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 59 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. As per official data of the UP Health Department, 80,589 people have been discharged from hospitals while there were 48,998 active cases in the state. UP has also witnessed 2,176 fatalities so far.

Of the fresh 5,130 cases reported on Tuesday, the maximum (831) were reported from state capital Lucknow, which continues to be one of the badly affected districts. This was followed by Prayagraj with 252 cases, Kanpur with 248 cases, Basti with 277 cases, Bareilly with 198 cases, Gorakhpur with 201 cases, Varanasi with 169 cases, Ballia with 150 cases, Barabanki with 116 cases, Ghaziabad with 101 cases and Deoria with 101 cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, while taking a review meeting of officials on the Covid-19 situation in the state, CM Adityanath asked them to increase beds in Covid hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur City, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The CM also instructed Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna to visit Varanasi and Mirzapur to take stock of the situation. The UP CM also emphasised on increasing door-to-door survey and contact tracing in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CM Adityanath also asked officials to ensure that integrated command centres are in regular touch with the patients who are home quarantined. He added that as there was no vaccine available in the market, protection was the only treatment hence people should be well aware of the protection measures against coronavirus.