Increase Central Assistance for Kerala to Rs 2,000 Crore: Sitaram Yechury to PM Narendra Modi
In a letter to PM Modi, Sitaram Yechury requested him to increase central assistance for flood-ravaged Kerala to Rs 2,000 Crore.
File photo of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI)
New Delhi: leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the central assistance for flood-ravaged Kerala to Rs. 2,000 crore and to seek help from United Nations aid agencies to rebuild houses in the state.
In a letter to Modi, he thanked the prime minister for announcing a flood relief of Rs. 500 crore to Kerala but said the amount was "inadequate" considering the scale of damage caused in the southern state.
"I would request you to increase this amount to Rs. 2,000 crore. New homes will have to be built for lakhs of people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds must be released for this purpose. I would also urge the central government to take up this matter with UN agencies, seeking assistance for building new homes," Yechury wrote in the letter.
He said that help is pouring in from various quarters and Malayalee organisations abroad have been sending medical equipment to Kerala.
"I request you to waive the duties on such materials, as they are being sent for urgent relief and rehabilitation work," he appealed to the prime minister.
The CPI(M) leader said the unprecedented floods have destroyed hundreds of bridges and roads in the state. He urged central government agencies such as the National Highway Authority to deploy their resources and personnel in the state.
The Indian Army's Engineering Corps and the Border Roads Organisation that have rich experience in building roads and bridges under difficult circumstances must be asked to assist the state government, he said.
