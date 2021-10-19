Increase in Chinese Exercises, Villages, Reserve Formations Along LAC: Eastern Army Commander

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has increased the frequency and duration of annual training exercises along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the eastern borders and has also continued to deploy some of its reserve formations at the depth areas, Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

He added that China is also developing villages along the disputed LAC and while they may not be occupied at present, the Indian Army is concerned that they can be for dual — civil and military — use.

Addressing a group of journalists in Arunachal’s Rupa, Lt. Gen. Pande said there has been a “marginal increase” in Chinese patrolling activities at the LAC, and local commanders resolve any face-off that takes place with Indian troops as per set protocols.

“We have a robust conflict-resolution mechanism. The local commanders play an important role here as they have a mutual understanding with the commanders of the other side. Three hotlines were already there and a fourth one has also been operationalised,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Pande said both India and China are developing infrastructure close to the LAC and that leads to issues at times. He further said that the Eastern Command is adopting and procuring multiple niche tech-based equipment for surveillance, a variety of drones and counter-drone systems, better radio sets and radars, and is also enhancing night-vision capabilities.

He added that there has been a tremendous push on infrastructure in the entire eastern sector, including new roads, bridges and airbases at forward locations. He said there should be enhanced corporation between the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and the PWD involved in road construction across the state.

When asked about Doklam, where India and China were engaged in a tense military standoff in 2017, Lt. Gen. Pande said both sides are aware of each other’s sensitivities and troops levels in the region had not increased.

Talking about the Integrated Battle Groups (IBG), he said that given the changing character of warfare, IBG-isation is a “logical step towards our effort to fighting and winning the wars of future in an integrated environment”. IBGs are military units that would comprise a mix of infantry, artillery, air defence, tanks and logistical elements to help carry out swift strikes in case of a war.

An in-principle approval has been given to the setting up of IBGs and exact structures are yet to evolve, Lt. Gen. Pande said.

He added that the raising of the 17th Mountain Strike Corps is complete and all its units, including the logistics and combat elements, are fully equipped.

Speaking about the sensitive Siliguri corridor, India’s tenuous link with the north-eastern region, Lt. Gen. Pande said a joint coordination mechanism with different stakeholders such as the military and central agencies is working together to threat to this corridor.

