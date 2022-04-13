Increase in Positivity in Capital, Surge in Gurugram: New Mask Rule Behind Marginal Rise in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi and adjoining cities have started reporting surge in Covid-19 positivity rate raising an alarm over another surge in cases. The national capital on Monday reported 137 fresh Covid-19 cases with the positivity rate rising to 2.70 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 percent on April 4 to 2.70 on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises. Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There’s no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters here.

There has been an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Delhi over the last few days. The capital had on Sunday reported 141 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent. It saw 160 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent on Saturday. On Friday, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 percent and one death.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

While Delhi hasn’t made mask optional, but wearing masks is not mandatory for people travelling in private four-wheelers.

Gurugram single day Hike after a month

Gurugram on Tuesday reported 129 new Covid-19 cases as the tally crossed 100 cases in a single day after over a month, health officials said. The positivity rate in Gurugram has reached an alarming rate at 8.5 percent, according to data from the health department.

The Haryana district had last reported over 100 infections on March 4 with 115 cases recorded during the day. By the end of last month, infections had reduced to as low as 30 on a single day.

The surge comes as wearing of face masks was made optional in Haryana recently. The state government in an official notification stated that the May 27, 2020 order asking people to wear face masks while being in public and work places, is withdrawn with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, health experts blame lifting mask rule and violation of Covid norms behind the surging infections.

“The situation in the district is under control but cases will increase as Covid restrictions have been lifted. Most people are not wearing masks or following social distancing or hand hygiene. Most of the cases being reported in the city are of those who have travelled or attended functions with large gatherings. People must continue to follow Covid safety norms,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer told Hindustan Times.

Dr Satya Prakash Yadav of Medanta Hospital also said that it is too early to let our guards down as the pandemic is not over. He added that people need to mask up and vaccinate children, while the adults should take booster shots.

Ghaziabad School Shut, Noida School Goes Online

Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday.

One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, has announced three days’ closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida. “Their Covid-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools," the doctor said.

