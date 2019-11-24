Increase in Wind Speed Improves Air Quality in Delhi, Pollution Expected to Rise from Monday

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to slight increase in wind speed.

The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed.

However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

