Increase in Wind Speed Improves Air Quality in Delhi, Pollution Expected to Rise from Monday
The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.
A view of Rajpath shrouded in smog in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to slight increase in wind speed.
Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed.
However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.
