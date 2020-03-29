Increase Social Distancing, Reduce Emotional Distancing: PM Modi’s Appeal on Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people not to violate the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight against coronavirus and follow the norms and stressed upon “increasing social distancing but reducing emotional distancing”.

Referring to the incidents of violation, PM Modi said the lockdown was for the safety of each individual and his or her family members, and it would be difficult to control the deadly virus if it spreads.

He also said, "I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding."

He said, "Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing."

Giving examples of many countries which did not take coronavirus seriously, Modi said "they are facing the brunt of it".

It was Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation after he announced a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the pandemic that has claimed 25 lives and infected over 900 people.

The Prime Minister said if the disease was not treated in the beginning, it would become very dangerous and it would be very difficult situation to control it.

"Those who think that they are favouring others by following the lockdown is wrong, they are saving lives of themselves and their family members."

The Prime Minister during the monthly radio programme also talked to some Covid-19 patients who had recovered treated, and some health experts to share the awareness about the disease among people.

