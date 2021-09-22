Increased Vaccine Flow, Video Checks: How India Achieved Record 2.5 Crore Jabs Target on Modi's B'day

On September 17, India set a new record for itself by administering more than 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccines in a single day. It is the largest number of vaccines in a single day by any country, and for India, the day was special also because it marked the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Achieving the feat of 2.5 crore jabs was a well-planned strategy by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Sources told CNN-News18 that it was Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who meticulously planned the big achievement.

After the central government launched the vaccination drive, ‘Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine’ in June, under which free vaccines are being provided to all citizens, it has taken on the Herculean task of vaccination of 100 crore adults by the end of 2021.

A record 1,37,838 staffers were deployed on September 17 at and a total of 82,422 sessions were conducted to achieve the target. More than four lakh health workers were put into service.

The CoWin portal, which gave out the vaccination details was ticking faster than a time machine. A whopping 4.96 billion people logged onto it with the number of API at 70,000 hits per second.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), an apex health policy formulating body, has adopted various strategies in order to vaccinate the population. The government communicated and successfully delivered a record-breaking vaccination programme that depended on several factors like regular updates through video conferences with the Covid vaccine manufacturers.

It helped gain insights on vaccine productivity, packaging and dispatching, and all measures were ensured to maintain a sustainable, environment-friendly cold chain. A population analysis on basis of pro-data population was also conducted.

The vaccine flow was increased and the delivery time to the states/UTs was ramped up. Each dispatch from the manufacturing plant to states/UTs was tracked 24/7 and coordination with the states for timely distribution of vaccines was also ensured.

Sources said that round-the-clock monitoring of the situation along with speaking to health officers and workers across the country and regular monitoring with district authorities also help achieve this landmark.

While the country was busy celebrating the prime minister’s birthday and sending him wishes, a dedicated team of the health ministry and health workers from across the country were busy with the mission of providing vaccination to all.

As India reached its two-crore mark, Mandaviya went to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital thumping his hand in the air. A man of few words, he signed off by saying, “Thank you all the health workers…Well done India.”

