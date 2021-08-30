Increment of Kota Railway Employee, Who took Part In KBC 13, Put On Hold

Desh Bandhu Panday, a Kota resident and a railway official by profession, who took part in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, is now facing consequences that he never anticipated. On Friday, August 27, Desh Bandhu Panday took the KBC 13 hot seat. He was playing well until he answered the 11th question wrong and went home with Rs 3,40,000. Pandey had a lifeline left but he didn’t use it. During the show, Pandey kept on praising the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan for motivating and inspiring him.

After winning 3,40,000, Pandey is now dealing with the repercussions of sitting in the hot seat. As per the reports, the railway employee has shared a video in which he was seen flaunting the cheque he won at the show. In the same video, however, Pandey has also shared images of the chargesheet that he received from the railway administration.

The chargesheet mentioned that his increment for the next three years has been put on hold by the administration. However, Pandey has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

Criticizing the move of the Kota Railway administration, the divisional secretary of West Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, Khalid, questioned the administration’s treatment of Desh Bandhu Pandey.

To participate in the show, Desh Bandhu stayed in Mumbai from August 9-13. He sought a few days leave and informed the officials in advance. His leave application was not considered by the officials at the Kota railway administration.

KBC returned with Amitabh Bachchan as its host on August 23 for its 13th season. The show is shot before a live audience. For the unversed, last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this feature was removed. Meanwhile, with the return of live audiences in the show, the Audience Poll lifeline is also back.

