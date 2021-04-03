'Incriminating Evidence' of Tax Evasion Found, Says I-T Dept After DMK Raid

The Income Tax department officials on Friday found “incriminating evidence” of tax evasion during the raids conducted at houses of key people related to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore four days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The I-T department conducted searches at 28 premises of which some are linked to DMK chief MK Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai and son-in-law Sabareesan. Other individuals raided include those who run distilleries, breweries, real estate and solar power operations.

The searches were conducted to verify if any of the individuals allegedly assisted in kind of political cash distribution, said a statement by the tax department which did not mention any cash seizure.

However, DMK MP RS Bharathi claimed that the I-T department officials had only found Rs 1.36 lakh from the home of Stalin’s son-in-law.

A team of 25 Income Tax officials conducted raids at the homes of Stalin’s daughter and son-in-law in Teynampet and Neelangarai on Friday morning hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi held campaign events in southern part of the state.

Sabareesan, considered a key strategist and adviser of Mr Stalin, is believed to have considerable clout within the family. Two other associates, Karthick, son of Anna Nagar DMK candidate Mohan, and G-Square Bala, were raided.

There were separate tax raids on former minister Senthil Balaji and his brother, Tiruvannamalai MP Annadurai and Thanjavur North DMK Union Secretary Murasoli.