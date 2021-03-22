Incubation to Blame? Flyers With Negative Report Test Covid Positive Upon Arrival at Hyderabad Airport

Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 across the country, Hyderabad airport authorities have revealed that several international passengers arriving in the city are often found positive for coronavirus when tested on arrival, despite carrying negative COVID-19 test reports.

Talking to the media, the airport sources said that those arriving from the Middle-East and UK are tested mandatorily, while passengers from countries like the US, Singapore, and the Maldives are allowed to go home provided they carry a negative RT-PCR report of 72 hours.

Union Health Ministry official has also confirmed that such cases have been reported where passengers carrying negative RTCPR reports have again tested positive on arrival. The official, however, said she does not have details immediately on the number of such passengers.

While there were conjectures that some passengers testing positive on arrival might be carrying fake reports in order to travel, the airport sources said that there is a possibility that these passengers might be testing positive due to the quick incubation of virus during the flight journey.

Some were of the opinion that a person might have tested negative before the journey despite them carrying the virus in reality.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 394 cases during a 24-hour period, pushing the cumulative tally to 3.03 lakh. The cases spiked in Greater Hyderabad, surrounding districts, and other parts of the state. The state’s daily count reached near 400, the highest this year, on Sunday.

Following the rising cases in Telangana, the State government is expected to soon take a decision on shutting down schools and colleges. The Medical and Health Department staff have been testing students at schools and colleges across the State. In the last week alone, nearly 200 students had tested positive for the infection.