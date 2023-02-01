IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Toss Report: Team India Opt to Bat with One Major Change in Playing XI

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is jampacked as people have gathered in numbers to witness the series finale between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. India made a terrific comeback in the previous encounter, registering a series-levelling win by 6 wickets in Lucknow. Coming to Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya & Co will put in all their efforts to win the final game and clinch yet another series at home.

Meanwhile, India skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bat first. He confirmed that the hosts have made one change to their playing XI that won the second T20I in Lucknow. Hardik stated that going by the pitch condition the team needed a fast bowler, hence Umran Malik made his way back into the mix, replacing wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“We’re going to bat first. Want to put in some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it. These kinds of knockout games teach you a lot. One change - Umran comes in for Yuzi because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers,” said Indian captain Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said New Zealand have also made a change to their team. Ben Lister have come in to replace Jacob Duffy.

“We were going to bowl first, looks like a good surface either way. Lucknow was a challenging surface, maybe 120 would have done the trick. But we have to adapt. Great experience to play here, it is my first time here. Doesn’t get any bigger than this with the series on the line. Both surfaces so far were very different, but today we need the boys to adapt to the bigger boundaries. This should be a good challenge. One change for us - Ben Lister in for Jacob Duffy,” Santner said at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

