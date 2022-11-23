IND vs NZ: 'If I Was Shreyas Iyer...'- 'Finisher' DK's Gritty Take On Under-Fire India Batter

Shreyas Iyer’s short ball problem was once again exposed as he was out for a first ball duck against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in Napier. Iyer, who has been going through a dip in form, showed grit with his superb knocks against South Africa recently on home soil. But the slump in form was visible again when he travelled outside India. In the recently-concluded three-match T20I series, he managed 14 runs in two games.

Also Read: Surya’s Premeditation, Ability to Score of Bailout Options is Next Level: Phillips

Speaking on his recent form, Dinesh Karthik suggested that Iyer shouldn’t be reading too much about the modes of dismissals.

“If I was Shreyas Iyer, I wouldn’t be reading too much into these dismissals. And knowing him personally, I can tell you he wouldn’t. Because when he gets going, he win you matches," he told Cricbuzz.com.

“In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, they had four gun fast bowlers, and he had scores of a 100 and a 75 which shows he doesn’t have a major problem. Yes, when you travel abroad you need some adjustments, but the beauty about him is that when he gets going, he win you matches and you will have to place a lot of weightage on this."

Also Read: Goa Government Serves Notice to Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Over his Villa

Iyer was out first ball, edging the short ball from Tim Southee straight to James Neesham at first slip in the third and final T20I. Earlier, he was out for 13 off 9 balls in Mount Manganui where he stepped onto his own stumps.

Moreover, India skipper Hardik Pandya’s captaincy skills was also among the highlightsas he led the Men in Blue to yet another series win after a win in Ireland in June. The 29-year-old kept his calm and marshaled his resources well. When asked to comment on his captaincy, former India stumper Parthiv Patel said Pandya has grown leaps and bounds after IPL 2022 win.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“He (Pandya) has that poker face which you might want to call it, I mean that is something that comes with the confidence, that comes with the experience. Because you know in T20 format you might just get a good over, but you will have to keep going. Because one over can change the context of the match," he said.

“Hardik has shown that at Gujarat Titans. Once you win the trophy, there is a complete change in the mindset."

Read all the Latest India News here