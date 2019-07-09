Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final: Fans Pray For Team India's Victory

The group stages are done and dusted and we now enter the absolute business end of the World Cup 2019. Just three days of cricket over the course of the week will decide who will be crowned champions of the world. The first semifinal will see a rampant India take on a scrappy New Zealand at Manchester. India have been clinical throughout the tournament and barring one slight blip against England, remained largely untroubled and topped the league standings. New Zealand started off their campaign in style but three defeats in their last three games meant they had to scrape into the final four on the basis of a superior net run rate. Watch our video to know how fans are busy praying ahead of the semi-final match.