English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final: Fans Pray For Team India's Victory
The group stages are done and dusted and we now enter the absolute business end of the World Cup 2019. Just three days of cricket over the course of the week will decide who will be crowned champions of the world.
The group stages are done and dusted and we now enter the absolute business end of the World Cup 2019. Just three days of cricket over the course of the week will decide who will be crowned champions of the world. The first semifinal will see a rampant India take on a scrappy New Zealand at Manchester. India have been clinical throughout the tournament and barring one slight blip against England, remained largely untroubled and topped the league standings. New Zealand started off their campaign in style but three defeats in their last three games meant they had to scrape into the final four on the basis of a superior net run rate. Watch our video to know how fans are busy praying ahead of the semi-final match.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC WC 19: 'Rohit Sharma Has Been Beautifully' Say Kane Williamson
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- The OnePlus 7 Pro Now Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update: Everything You Need to Know
- ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results