Team India on Sunday clinched the ongoing series against West Indies following a 2-wicket win in the second ODI in Trinidad. The final fixture is yet to be played on Wednesday after which the focus will be shifted to the 5 T20Is. The series begins on July 29 and will be played across the Caribbean and the USA.

The shortest format has always been the forte of the West Indies and the challenge for India gets tough when it comes to facing the Men in Maroon in their backyard. World No. 1 India are very well aware of this fact and would leave no stone unturned in giving it back to Nicholas Pooran & Co.

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the senior players, who were rested for the ODIs, arrived at the team hotel. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav joined the squad in Trinidad.

The BCCI shared a video of the players’ arrival in which Kuldeep could be seen receiving a warm welcome from batting coach Vikram Rathour. The Chinaman bowler sustained an injury prior to the South Africa T20Is at home and has been out of action since then. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and returned fit.

“The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad. The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29,” the caption of the video read.

The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pZLECGOtUu — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2022

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a picture with Rohit and Karthik, announcing their arrival in Trinidad.

Top-order batter KL Rahul, who was also named in the T20 squad, is likely to miss the West Indies tour after contracting to Covid-19.

Earlier in June, the latter was supposed to lead Team India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, he sustained a groin injury on the eve of the first game in Delhi and was ruled out. He had to travel to Germany for the treatment which kept him away from the tour of England as well.

Rahul was nearing complete fitness and had begun training at the NCA nets. However, he returned a positive Covid test last week.

