Independence Day 2018 LIVE: PM Dares Oppn to 2019 Battle With Social Justice, Universal Healthcare Pitch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unfurls the tricolour in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unfurls the tricolour in Chennai.
Army personnel exchange sweets with Bangladesh on 72nd Independence Day at Indo-Bangladesh border at BOP Fulbari.
BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the national flag at Party headquarters in Delhi.
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister JP Nadda & BJP leader LK Advani at the Red Fort.
Internet and mobile phone services were suspended across Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure as part of the security drill on Independence Day today, officials said. The mobile telephony services, including the Internet facility on the hand-held devices, have been suspended across the valley, the officials said. Only BSNL landline service and its wired-internet facilities were working, they said. "All other services across all network operators have been barred," the officials said. They said the services were suspended as a precautionary measure. Barring the services was part of the security drill on the occasion of the Independence Day, the officials said, adding they would be restored once the official functions end.
The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs. A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the Defence Ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) functions under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to develop marketing of tribal products.
Dignitaries Fight Humidity on Independence Day | Colourful fans hand crafted by tribal artisans offered relief to the dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and politicians, braving high humidity levels during the Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort. An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital. At 5.30 am, humidity was 72 per cent, the Met department said. It was 88 per cent a couple of hours ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times when delivering the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.
Despite heavy rainfall, Indian Oil Corporation in Kerala hoists national flag on 72nd Independence Day.
"Income Tax Deptt wishes everyone a happy Independence Day. On this 15th August,2018, let us pledge to make India free from the menace of Black Money & continue to work together to build this great nation (sic)," Income Tax Department wishes people on Independence Day.
Delivering the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Ayushman Bharat, now repackaged as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be rolled out on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.
Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi touched a range of issues. PM Modi also praised the performance of his government and its welfare schemes.
“Taxpayers Have Doubled Since 2013” | PM Narendra Modi said, In the last two years, 5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Taxpayers have almost doubled as compared to 2013. In 2013, there were 3 crore taxpayers and now there are close to 7.25 people paying direct taxes… There is no broker in the power corridors of Delhi now. Three lakh shell companies have been shut down.”
“Sleeping Elephant Has Woken Up” | India is a sleeping elephant which has started walking and running, says PM Modi while lauding India’s emergence as an investment destination. “We are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realise the unbelievable strides the nation has taken,” PM Modi said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wishes Indians on 72nd Independence Day | "On this Independence Day my best wishes to all Indians. As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence," he tweets.
Shaheed Smriti Chetna Samiti, a Delhi-based organisation working to spread awareness on freedom fighters is in talks with Union tourism ministry and Punjab's tourism ministry to put up 100 portraits of freedom fighters, all painted with blood at Red Fort and Jallianwala Bagh.
"In today's India there is no place for nepotism," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
हर भारतीय के घर में शौचालय हो- Sanitation for All— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 15, 2018
हर भारतीय अपने मनचाहे क्षेत्र में कुशलता हासिल कर सके- Skill for All
हर भारतीय को अच्छी औऱ सस्ती स्वास्थ्य सेवा सुलभ हो- Health for All
हर भारतीय को बीमा का सुरक्षा कवच मिले- Insurance for All: पीएम मोदी #IndependenceDayIndia
PM Modi on AFSPA, Maoists | “I am glad that AFSPA has been revoked in Tripura and Meghalaya, along with several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Maoists shed blood and then run and hide in the forests. Left Wing Extremism used to affect 126 districts, but now it is limited to just 90,” says Narendra Modi from Red Fort on 72nd Independence Day.
"The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on Opposition.
"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands," says PM Modi, adding that we must abolish crimes against women.
PM Modi Assures Justice to Women | "We have busted six Crore fake beneficiaries of government subsidy and saved Rs 90,000 Crore," says PM Modi. In Madhya Pradesh, within 5 days the rapists were given death penalty. Similarly, rapists were ordered to be hanged within days. Rapists will not be spared," he adds.
