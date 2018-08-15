Independence Day 2018 LIVE: PM Dares Oppn to 2019 Battle With Social Justice, Universal Healthcare Pitch

Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the stage for the 2019 electoral battle, highlighting social justice and universal healthcare as the main agenda of his government. Delivering his current tenure’s last Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi made two big-ticket announcements — India’s manned mission to space by 2022 and the launch of Ayushman Bharath healthcare scheme, repackaged as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan. Presenting his government’s four-year report card, Modi said India used to be a ‘sleeping elephant’, but has started walking and running now. The PM also pitched for social justice and highlighted the “constitutional protection” to Backward groups. Denouncing incidents of rape, the PM says news of death penalties awarded to rapists will deter those with barbaric thoughts. He also hit out at the opposition for “stalling” the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament, but said he will “continue to fight for the rights of Muslim women”. On Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said his government will continue to follow the path of 'Insaniyat, Jamuriyat and Kashmiriyat' for peace envisioned by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Stay tuned for LIVE updates: