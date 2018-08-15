GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India
Independence Day 2018 LIVE: PM Dares Oppn to 2019 Battle With Social Justice, Universal Healthcare Pitch

News18.com | August 15, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the stage for the 2019 electoral battle, highlighting social justice and universal healthcare as the main agenda of his government. Delivering his current tenure’s last Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi made two big-ticket announcements — India’s manned mission to space by 2022 and the launch of Ayushman Bharath healthcare scheme, repackaged as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan. Presenting his government’s four-year report card, Modi said India used to be a ‘sleeping elephant’, but has started walking and running now. The PM also pitched for social justice and highlighted the “constitutional protection” to Backward groups. Denouncing incidents of rape, the PM says news of death penalties awarded to rapists will deter those with barbaric thoughts. He also hit out at the opposition for “stalling” the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament, but said he will “continue to fight for the rights of Muslim women”. On Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said his government will continue to follow the path of 'Insaniyat, Jamuriyat and Kashmiriyat' for peace envisioned by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 15, 2018 9:59 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unfurls the tricolour in Chennai.

Aug 15, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Army personnel exchange sweets with Bangladesh on 72nd Independence Day at Indo-Bangladesh border at BOP Fulbari.

Aug 15, 2018 9:40 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the national flag at Party headquarters in Delhi.

Aug 15, 2018 9:23 am (IST)

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister JP Nadda & BJP leader LK Advani at the Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

Internet and mobile phone services were suspended across Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure as part of the security drill on Independence Day today, officials said. The mobile telephony services, including the Internet facility on the hand-held devices, have been suspended across the valley, the officials said. Only BSNL landline service and its wired-internet facilities were working, they said. "All other services across all network operators have been barred," the officials said. They said the services were suspended as a precautionary measure. Barring the services was part of the security drill on the occasion of the Independence Day, the officials said, adding they would be restored once the official functions end.

Aug 15, 2018 9:21 am (IST)

The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs. A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the Defence Ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) functions under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to develop marketing of tribal products. 

Aug 15, 2018 9:20 am (IST)

Dignitaries Fight Humidity on Independence Day | Colourful fans hand crafted by tribal artisans offered relief to the dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and politicians, braving high humidity levels during the Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort. An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital. At 5.30 am, humidity was 72 per cent, the Met department said. It was 88 per cent a couple of hours ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times when delivering the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2018 9:15 am (IST)

Despite heavy rainfall, Indian Oil Corporation in Kerala hoists national flag on 72nd Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2018 9:14 am (IST)

"Income Tax Deptt wishes everyone a happy Independence Day. On this 15th August,2018, let us pledge to make India free from the menace of Black Money & continue to work together to build this great nation (sic)," Income Tax Department wishes people on Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2018 9:09 am (IST)

PM Announces 'Jan Arogya Abhiyaan' Launch on Sept 25, Beta Test Begins Today

Delivering the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Ayushman Bharat, now repackaged as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be rolled out on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Aug 15, 2018 9:08 am (IST)

Commemorating the 72nd Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India’s mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat, now repackaged as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be rolled out on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Aug 15, 2018 9:07 am (IST)

Top Five Quotes From PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi touched a range of issues. PM Modi also praised the performance of his government and its welfare schemes.

Aug 15, 2018 9:07 am (IST)

Outreach to Minorities | "I assure Muslim sisters and daughters that their rights will be protected and the government will not leave any effort to protect them. We are committed to bill against Triple Talaq," PM Modi said from Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2018 9:06 am (IST)

“Taxpayers Have Doubled Since 2013” | PM Narendra Modi said, In the last two years, 5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Taxpayers have almost doubled as compared to 2013. In 2013, there were 3 crore taxpayers and now there are close to 7.25 people paying direct taxes… There is no broker in the power corridors of Delhi now. Three lakh shell companies have been shut down.”

Aug 15, 2018 9:06 am (IST)

“Sleeping Elephant Has Woken Up” | India is a sleeping elephant which has started walking and running, says PM Modi while lauding India’s emergence as an investment destination. “We are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realise the unbelievable strides the nation has taken,” PM Modi said.

Aug 15, 2018 9:05 am (IST)

Manned Mission to Space | "In 2022, when we will celebrate 75th year of Independence, we are dedicated to send people of the country to space .We will launch Gaganyan... we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space," PM Modi said.

Aug 15, 2018 9:05 am (IST)

Jan Aarogya Abhiyan | "100 crore families will get Rs 5 lakh of health insurance. PM Jan Aarogya Abhiyan will be started along with Ayushman Bharat program. This will help 50 crore individuals to get Rs 5 lakh per year as health insurance," PM Modi said.

Aug 15, 2018 9:03 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and shakes hands with children while moving out of Red Fort. This was Modi's last speech as Prime Minister before 2019 elections.

Aug 15, 2018 9:01 am (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wishes Indians on 72nd Independence Day | "On this Independence Day my best wishes to all Indians. As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence," he tweets.

Aug 15, 2018 8:58 am (IST)

Painted With Blood, 100 Portraits of Freedom Fighters Likely To Be Put Up in Jallianwala Bagh and Red Fort

Shaheed Smriti Chetna Samiti, a Delhi-based organisation working to spread awareness on freedom fighters is in talks with Union tourism ministry and Punjab's tourism ministry to put up 100 portraits of freedom fighters, all painted with blood at Red Fort and Jallianwala Bagh.

Aug 15, 2018 8:57 am (IST)

"In today's India there is no place for nepotism," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Aug 15, 2018 8:54 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ends His Speech | "We won't stop, won't bend and we won't get tired. We will write our own destiny, this is new India. we want to touch the sky and create a new India," Prime Minister ends his speech with slogans of 'Jai Hind' and Vande Mataram.

Aug 15, 2018 8:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Why He is Impatient | Ethical values must be embedded in the youths. I am impatient because many nations are ahead of us. I am impatient and restless because I want to take my nation forward," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2018 8:49 am (IST)

Narendra Modi says his government will continue to follow former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for peace in Kashmir and has announced that Panchayat elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in few months. 

Aug 15, 2018 8:48 am (IST)

PM Modi on AFSPA, Maoists | “I am glad that AFSPA has been revoked in Tripura and Meghalaya, along with several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Maoists shed blood and then run and hide in the forests. Left Wing Extremism used to affect 126 districts, but now it is limited to just 90,” says Narendra Modi from Red Fort on 72nd Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2018 8:46 am (IST)

"The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on Opposition.

Aug 15, 2018 8:45 am (IST)

"Women officers commissioned in short service will get opportunity for permanent commission like their male counterparts," says PM Narendra Modi from Red Fort on 72nd Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2018 8:44 am (IST)

"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands," says PM Modi, adding that we must abolish crimes against women.

Aug 15, 2018 8:43 am (IST)

PM Modi on Triple Talaq | I assure Muslim sisters and daughters that their rights will be protected and the government will not leave any effort to protect them. We are committed to bill against Triple Talaq," says PM Modi from Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2018 8:41 am (IST)

PM Modi Assures Justice to Women | "We have busted six Crore fake beneficiaries of government subsidy and saved Rs 90,000 Crore," says PM Modi. In Madhya Pradesh, within 5 days the rapists were given death penalty. Similarly, rapists were ordered to be hanged within days. Rapists will not be spared," he adds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
