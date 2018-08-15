Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the rule of law is supreme for his government, calling for giving wide publicity to the cases in which rapists were awarded the death sentence to instill fear in people with "demonic mindset"."The country, our society need to be rid of this demonic mindset," he said while delivering the Independence Day address from the Red Fort. "The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this."Modi said the society needs to feel million times more pain than what the rape victim endures. He spoke about fast-track trial of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the convicts were condemned to death within days and said such cases need to be given wide publicity to deter people from committing such crimes."The more the publicity, the more the fear it will instill in people with demonic mindset," Modi said. He asked people to inculcate values and respect for women in their children.The prime minister also referred to the elevation of two women judges to the Supreme Court. "Now, in a first, there are three women judges in the top court," he said, referring to Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.Malhotra was the first senior woman advocate to be directly appointed as the judge of the top court. Among the three sitting women judges, Justice R Banumathi is the senior-most and was elevated to the court on August 13, 2014.