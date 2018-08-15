English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Independence Day 2018: Publicise Death Penalty for Rapists to Deter Those With Demonic Mindset, Says PM Modi
Delivering the Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the society needs to feel million times more pain than what the rape victim endures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the rule of law is supreme for his government, calling for giving wide publicity to the cases in which rapists were awarded the death sentence to instill fear in people with "demonic mindset".
"The country, our society need to be rid of this demonic mindset," he said while delivering the Independence Day address from the Red Fort. "The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this."
Modi said the society needs to feel million times more pain than what the rape victim endures. He spoke about fast-track trial of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the convicts were condemned to death within days and said such cases need to be given wide publicity to deter people from committing such crimes.
"The more the publicity, the more the fear it will instill in people with demonic mindset," Modi said. He asked people to inculcate values and respect for women in their children.
The prime minister also referred to the elevation of two women judges to the Supreme Court. "Now, in a first, there are three women judges in the top court," he said, referring to Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.
Malhotra was the first senior woman advocate to be directly appointed as the judge of the top court. Among the three sitting women judges, Justice R Banumathi is the senior-most and was elevated to the court on August 13, 2014.
Also Watch
"The country, our society need to be rid of this demonic mindset," he said while delivering the Independence Day address from the Red Fort. "The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this."
Modi said the society needs to feel million times more pain than what the rape victim endures. He spoke about fast-track trial of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the convicts were condemned to death within days and said such cases need to be given wide publicity to deter people from committing such crimes.
"The more the publicity, the more the fear it will instill in people with demonic mindset," Modi said. He asked people to inculcate values and respect for women in their children.
The prime minister also referred to the elevation of two women judges to the Supreme Court. "Now, in a first, there are three women judges in the top court," he said, referring to Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.
Malhotra was the first senior woman advocate to be directly appointed as the judge of the top court. Among the three sitting women judges, Justice R Banumathi is the senior-most and was elevated to the court on August 13, 2014.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat Motion Teaser: A Special Treat for Salman Khan Fans on Independence Day
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...