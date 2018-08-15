English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When and Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech Online
PM Modi will deliver his speech in a few minutes from now after he arrives at Red Fort from Raj Ghat. Youtube channel of Doordarshan will be live-streaming the proceedings from Red Fort simultaneously.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi delivers the Independence Day speech at Red Fort. (Photo from PIB)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day on Wednesday. This is going to be Modi’s fifth Independence Day address to the nation.
The proceedings of Independence Day will be aired through Doordarshan. This year the speech will be live streamed on Google and Youtube as well.
To ensure that more people watch Modi’s speech from the Red Fort, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has tied up with the web search engine and the video-sharing website to telecast the I-Day programme live online.
Youtube channel of Doordarshan will be live-streaming the proceedings from Red Fort simultaneously.
Youtube had tied up with Prasar Bharti to live stream celebrations of national festivals in 2013. The video streaming site in a statement has said that with this association, Indians across the world will have access to high definition live feed.
Earlier, PM had sought ideas from people on what issues they would like him to highlight in his speech. Prime Minister has reportedly received 30,0000 suggestions.
