India Set for Manned Space Mission After 34 Years, Ganganyan to Blast Off by 2022
Modi also lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launching 100 satellites in one go and making the country proud.
PM Narendra Modi giving his Independence Day speech.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his Independence Day speech that India will send a manned mission to space by 2022 aboard a Gaganyaan.
“I make this announcement today, before 2022, an Indian will be in space. One of us will carry the tricolour to the space to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Modi also lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launching 100 satellites in one go and making the country proud. He also talked about ISRO’s Mangalayan and Navic project, which will give India its own GPS system.
Presenting his four-year report card on India’s 72nd Independence Day, Modi says India used to be a ‘sleeping elephant’, but has started walking and running now. The PM has also pitched for ‘social justice’ and highlighted the “constitutional protection” to Backward groups. The Independence Day address is the last in the PM’s current tenure and focusses as much on politics as on policy.
Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar probe. It was launched by ISRO in October 2008 and operated until August 2009.
The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
