Independence Day 2019: Events That Make the Occasion More Special

The Independence Day will be marked by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, hoisting the flag at 7.30 am on August 15 followed by the singing the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters. The day will also bear witness to a host of other programmes across the country.

Here's looking at what makes the 73rd Independence Day even more special.

For starters, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika from Assam and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh have been conferred with Bharat Ratna on August 8.

The Prime Minister has already appealed to the people to provide valuable suggestions for his Independence Day speech using the Namo App.

All schools under North Delhi Municipal Corporation will display photos of the present President Ramnath Kovind and the Prime Minister of India. For the first time, North Delhi Municipal Corporation is taking such a step in schools.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided it will switch to a completely automated mode by August 15, adding its name to the list of paperless universities of the country.

This year’s India Day Parade in New York will honour valour and the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces. Organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the 39th Indian Day Parade will have a central theme of ‘Support Our Troops, Salute Our Troops’ and will be held on August 18. Notably, an annual event is the largest parade outside India to mark the country’s independence.

The Government of India under the bureau of Outreach & Communication has organised a poster design competition on 73rd Independence Day. The competition is based on the theme “Changing Face of India – Independence Day 2019”.

