Google Wishes India 73 Years of Independence With Historic Doodle
India's 1.3 billion citizens will today join in the Independence Day festivities. The tricolour will be unfurled at Delhi's Red Fort and Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver the customary address to the nation. Google has joined India in celebrating the day with a historic doodle.
Today's Google Doodle
As the country celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, Google, too has joined the party with a doodle – a mosaic of motifs that represent the spirit of India, not just as a nation but as a developing modern state.
The doodle, created by Shaivalini Kumar, depicts traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious "patchwork" of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion.
Inside these little ‘patches’, are symbols like tiger, the national animal, the magnificent plume of a peacock, our national bird and a space satellite orbiting the universe that depicts the terrific feat of ISRO. There is also a pride flag that celebrates India’s momentous decision of decriminalizing homosexuality.
PM Modi will address the nation after unfurling the National Flag.
The event will end with school children singing the National Anthem.
The tricolour will be hoisted today across the country with the national anthem being played. Parades, awards, and cultural events will ring in the momentous occasion across the nation.
Google Doodle celebrates this historic day with a doodle.
