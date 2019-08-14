Independence Day 2019: Know the Flag Code of India Before Hoisting the Tiranga on August 15

India will celebrate the 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019. The diverse nation claimed its independence from the British Raj in 1947, after years of struggle. Along with Prime Minister’s speech on Red Fort on August 15, Independence also marks hoisting of the national flag, also known as the tricolor or tiranga.

While most of the houses and offices hoist national flag to celebrate the liberty of the nation, there are certain rules and regulations to keep in mind while hoisting the tiranga. In fact, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has a Flag Code of India which is meant to preserve the integrity and respect for the tricolour.

1. The national flag of India is ideally made of hand-spun and hand-woven wool, cotton, and silk or khadi fabric. It is always rectangular in shape and the ratio of its length to height is 3:2.

2. When the Flag is flown, it should occupy the position of honour. The Flag should be positioned with the saffron band on top and the green band at the bottom.

3. Where it’s customary to hoist the Flag on a building, it will be flown on all days, including Sundays and public holidays. The flag will be hoisted from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

4. Tiranga should not be in a disheveled condition. It shouldn’t be torn, damaged or disrespected in any manner.

5. The Flag should never be stuffed with sweets, flowers or confetti while unfurling.

6. The tricolour should never be hoisted at half pole. Once hoisted, one should keep in mind that the flag should never touch the ground or trail in water.

7. The national flag should be hoisted at a fast pace but lowered slowly. It is to be noted that while hoisting and lowering the Flag, bugle sound should play.

8. While the flag is being hoisted, everyone should face it. People should stand in attention and sing the national anthem.

9. No other flag should fly higher than the Indian flag or placed side-by-side.

10. The Flag should be taken down in the evening and should be folded and kept in a wooden box.

