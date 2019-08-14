Independence Day 2019: When and Where to Watch Flag Hoisting Ceremony
The flag hoisting ceremony for the 73rd Independence Day will be followed by singing the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters.
The Tricolour is hoisted during the full dress rehearsals for the 73rd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019. The country got independence from the British Raj in the year 1947, after years of struggle. To celebrate the day with joy and zeal, President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on August 14 at 7pm. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at 7.30 am on August 15.
Where to watch Independence Day 2019 on TV?
The flag hoisting ceremony for the 73rd Independence Day will be followed by singing the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters. There will also be a march past by soldiers and armed forces. If you are wishing to watch the activities of the Independence Day 2019, you can watch it live on CNN-News18 and read the live blog at News18.com.
TV channel Doordarshan will live telecast the 73rd Independence Day Parade on the DD National. The broadcasting will begin at 6.30 am on August 15.
Where to Live Stream 73rd Independence Day Celebrations?
To watch the Independence Day 2019 celebrations online, viewers can visit the official YouTube page of Doordarshan National, which will be live streaming the cerebrations beginning 6.30 am.
To have hassle-free streaming, make sure to connect to 4G network. Other YouTube channels that offer a live stream of the Indian Independence Day Parade include RSTV, Bharatiya Janata Party, and DD News, among others.
If you are willing to watch the Independence Day Parade live at the venue, you can purchase tickets. The tickets are available at India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters, Departmental Sale Counters, Parliament House Reception Office and Government of India Tourist Office.
