Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Lists Roads Which Will Stay Closed on August 15

Preparations for Independence Day 2020 are going on in full swing in the national capital. While the celebrations this year will be marked keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the residents of the city, informing them about the roads which will stay closed.







For the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Delhi Traffic Police has diverted traffic on several routes leading to the Red Fort. People have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid road blockages. As per the advisory issued, certain roads will stay closed from 4 am to 10 am.







Here is the full advisory issued by Delhi Police:

Roads Closed on Independence Day 2020 from 4am to 10am:







1. Netaji Subhash Marg: From Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail



2. Lothian Road: From GPO Delhi to Ghana Rail



3. S.P. Mukherjee Marg: From H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk



4. Chandni Chowk Road: From Fountain Chowk to Red Fort



5. Nishad Raj Marg: From Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg



6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg



7. Ring Road: From Rajghat to ISBT



8. Outer Ring Road: From ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass







Vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT.







People are advised to leave for their destinations in advance to avoid being stuck in traffic.