Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Spells Out 'Make in India, Make in World' Mantra in Red Fort Speech

News18.com | August 15, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the customary Independence Day address to the nation after unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort. India is marking its 74th Independence Day under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social distancing measures and multi-layered security arrangements are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown around the Mughal-era fort.
Aug 15, 2020 8:09 am (IST)

Today, Multi-national Companies (MNCs) from across the world are coming to India. We have to move forward with the 'mantra' of Make in India as well as Make for World: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

'Vocal for Local' Mindset Needed: PM

'Vocal for Local' Mindset Needed: PM | The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 8:03 am (IST)

A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today, India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

There was a time when our agricultural sector was very backward. The biggest concern then was how to feed the countrymen. Today not only can we feed our citizens but we can also export to the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India's slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom: PM Narendra Modi

Aug 15, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Imperative for Nation: PM | Amid Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

New Goals Needed for 75th I-Day Next Year | Next year, it will be our 75th Independence Day so we will have to set new goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. We pays condolences to the parts of the country facing natural calamities and disasters and reassure our fellow citizens of full support in this hour of need: PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

PM Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Covid | During the Covid-19 pandemic many families have been impacted. Some lives have been lost due to the pandemic. My condolences for loss of these lives, says PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

Today is the day when we pay respect to all those who are serving the nation, Defence forces, Police forces, security force and crores of citizen who keep serving the nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day Speech.

Aug 15, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

PM Modi Begins Independence Day Speech | Prime Minister congratulates all on the 74th Independence Day. Today as we breathe in Independent India, it is because of sacrifice of thousands, says PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.

Aug 15, 2020 7:32 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag as the National Anthem plays in the background.  

Aug 15, 2020 7:28 am (IST)

Visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. 

Aug 15, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. 

Aug 15, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. He is being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Aug 15, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations and inspects the Guard of Honour.

Aug 15, 2020 7:18 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat.

Aug 15, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

PM Address Shortly at Red Fort | After the tri-colour is unfurled by the prime minister, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag. The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand. After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem. 

Aug 15, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

PM Modi Arrives at Raj Ghat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to the father of the nation.

Aug 15, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

Independence Day Celebrations 2020 | The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army contingent in the prime minister's Guard will be commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lt Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar will lead the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena. 

Aug 15, 2020 7:07 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reach Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations.

Aug 15, 2020 7:04 am (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah wishes all on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.

Aug 15, 2020 7:03 am (IST)

PM Modi Wishes Happy I-Day | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day, on Saturday.

Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.

“The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ‘Parakram' vans have been strategically stationed,” Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi Police, said.

There will be heavy security deployment along the route taken by the prime minister to reach Red Fort. Medical booths have been set up at various locations -- one booth near the rampart, one at Madhavdas Park and two booths at 15 August Park -- to cater to any attendee with symptoms related to COVID-19 during the entry.

Ambulances would also be stationed at these locations. Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. A thorough sanitisation of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis, officials said.

Live TV

