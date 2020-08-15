Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Spells Out 'Make in India, Make in World' Mantra in Red Fort Speech

Event Highlights
Social distancing measures and multi-layered security arrangements are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown around the Mughal-era fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/qXs19V1GUi
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Xaqi2JMjO3— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
The Guard of Honour is being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. pic.twitter.com/OIOv990yhG
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/TRm6QVDxqF— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM Address Shortly at Red Fort | After the tri-colour is unfurled by the prime minister, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag. The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand. After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the National Anthem.
Independence Day Celebrations 2020 | The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army contingent in the prime minister's Guard will be commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lt Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar will lead the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reach Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations.
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reach Red Fort. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Dhlzu3ZyLS— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah wishes all on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.
आइये इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हम प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने का संकल्प लें और भारत में निर्मित स्वदेशी चीजों का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग कर देश को नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जाने में अपना सर्वोच्च योगदान दें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
PM Modi Wishes Happy I-Day | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day.
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
जय हिंद!
Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.
Jai Hind!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day, on Saturday.
Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.
“The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ‘Parakram' vans have been strategically stationed,” Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi Police, said.
There will be heavy security deployment along the route taken by the prime minister to reach Red Fort. Medical booths have been set up at various locations -- one booth near the rampart, one at Madhavdas Park and two booths at 15 August Park -- to cater to any attendee with symptoms related to COVID-19 during the entry.
Ambulances would also be stationed at these locations. Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. A thorough sanitisation of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis, officials said.
