Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Spells Out 'Make in India, Make in World' Mantra in Red Fort Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day, on Saturday.



Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.



“The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ‘Parakram' vans have been strategically stationed,” Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi Police, said.



There will be heavy security deployment along the route taken by the prime minister to reach Red Fort. Medical booths have been set up at various locations -- one booth near the rampart, one at Madhavdas Park and two booths at 15 August Park -- to cater to any attendee with symptoms related to COVID-19 during the entry.



Ambulances would also be stationed at these locations. Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. A thorough sanitisation of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis, officials said.