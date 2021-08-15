Independence Day 2021: Is India Celebrating 74th or 75th Anniv of Freedom Struggle? Read Answer Here

August 15 is commemorated every year as the day India gained independence from British rule. From the time the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort, India has been working towards continuing its “tryst with destiny”.

However, one issue that often confuses people is the year of India’s independence. So is the country celebrating its 74th or 75th anniversary this year? The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiated by the Union government has posted that this year marks 75 years since India achieved independence.

Well, we’re here with the answer. If you consider 1947 as the base year and calculate, we are celebrating 74 years of freedom. However, if we consider August 15, 1947, as the first day of independence, then we are observing 75 years of independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday after unfurling the Tricolour. This year, to mark the achievements of the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, all Olympians who won a medal have received special invites to the ceremony. The celebrations would be centered around the theme ‘Nation First, Nation Always’.

Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s Independence Day on August 15, President Ram Nath Kovind said the country has come a long way from 1947. “Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. All of them set unique examples of sacrifice and sacrifice. I bow down to the sacred memory of all those immortal fighters," Kovind said.

President Kovind talked about the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in the country, expressing sympathy with those who had lost their loved ones, adding that he was standing with them in their loss. He said that while cases had reduced, the fight against Covid-19 was not over yet. “Our Covid strategy has helped save many lives," he said, adding that the pandemic had adversely impacted the nation’s economic situation, but that the setback was temporary.

The President appealed to everyone to get their vaccine shots and not drop their guards in following Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Although the intensity of the epidemic has reduced, the impact of the corona-virus is not over yet. Taking all risks, the second wave of corona is being contained with the efforts of our doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other corona warriors," he said. “I urge all the countrymen to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible and also to motivate others," he said.

The President highlighted that Rs 23,220 crore was being spent on the expansion of medical facilities within a period of one year.

