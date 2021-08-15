Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation from Red Fort, Tokyo Olympics Contingent in Attendance

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic. According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time.

Security arrangements have also been tightened at the Delhi borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over seven months against the centre’s new agriculture laws. The police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding security verification of the residents, including tenants and servants, has also been conducted. On Friday morning, a full-dress rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort. Personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the Mughal-era structure. The security arrangements were stringent and there were traffic restrictions during the rehearsal. The Red Fort has already been closed for public, officials said.

