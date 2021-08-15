Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation from Red Fort, Tokyo Olympics Contingent in Attendance

Independence Day LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort today on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. This will be his eighth consecutive Independence Day address. Modi’s speech is likely to begin around 7.30 am after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort. PM Modi’s address will be broadcast live by national public broadcaster Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB), too, will live-stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on its Twitter handle. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will also air the national address. Also, the PMO’s Twitter handle will provide live updates of the speech.
PM Modi had delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014. That was an extempore speech used to connect with the Indians directly on the most important day of the country to highlight the issues the country was facing and to convey his government’s policies and vision ahead. Since then, the PM has followed a similar format every year on Independence Day, delivering the progress reports of the last year and the path ahead for the next year. Independence Day is also the occasion when PM Modi has announced some of the landmark schemes for the country.
India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, has been invited by the Prime Minister for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. Indian athletes won a record seven medals at the Tokyo Games, including a gold, two silver medals and four bronze ones.
Covid-19 Dominated PM Modi's 2020 I-Day Speech, What to Expect This Year As India Marches Ahead | PM Modi is expected to devote larger share of his Independence Day speech this year as well as on the pandemic as the country is still reeling under the consequences of the second wave. Read the full story here.
August 14 to be Marked as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi | On the eve of India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14, which is also Pakistan’s Independence Day, will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people. “Partitions pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said.
'A Long Way From 1947': Highlights from President Kovind's Address to the Nation on I-Day Eve | Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s Independence Day on August 15, President Ram Nath Kovind said the country has come a long way from 1947. “Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. All of them set unique examples of sacrifice and sacrifice. I bow down to the sacred memory of all those immortal fighters," Kovind said. The President also hailed the athletes who had competed in the Olympics, calling them ‘heroes’. Read the full story here.
PM Modi had delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014. That was an extempore speech used to connect with the Indians directly on the most important day of the country to highlight the issues the country was facing and to convey his government’s policies and vision ahead. Since then, the PM has followed a similar format every year on Independence Day, delivering the progress reports of the last year and the path ahead for the next year.
75th Independence Day | Lt Commander P. Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Commander Kuldeep M. Neralkar from the Indian Navy will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.
Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony | Lt Gen Mishra will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to hoist the National Flag. After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'. The Band will be conducted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.
After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Singh, Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.
Independence Day 2021: The Guard of Honour Contingent for PM Modi | The Guard of Honour contingent, commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur, for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Subodh Kumar Goswami.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Receive PM Modi at Red Fort | Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi Area Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister. Lt Gen Mishra will then take Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.
Independence Day Today: PM Modi to Deliver 8th I-Day Speech | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15 (Sunday). He will hoist the National Flag and deliver his 8th Independence Day address today. The nation will get a sense of the road ahead for the nation from the Prime Minister's customary address. Independence Day is also the occasion when PM Modi has announced some of the government's schemes for the country.
A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic. According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time.
Security arrangements have also been tightened at the Delhi borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over seven months against the centre’s new agriculture laws. The police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding security verification of the residents, including tenants and servants, has also been conducted. On Friday morning, a full-dress rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort. Personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the Mughal-era structure. The security arrangements were stringent and there were traffic restrictions during the rehearsal. The Red Fort has already been closed for public, officials said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here