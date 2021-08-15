PM Modi Reiterates Need for 'Good Governance', Calls for 'Political Will' to Bring About Reforms in Country

From the ramparts of the historical Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the role of good governance in implementing social reforms in the country and called on his government to “remove all obstacles" that are acting as a burden.

“Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further asked the Centre and the states to launch a campaign to review existing rules and procedures. “I am calling today, be it the Center or the state, from all departments, all government offices. Launch a campaign to review the rules and procedures here. Every rule, every process that has stood before the people of the country as a hindrance, as a burden, we have to remove it," he said.

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, PM Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation. “We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence," the prime minister said. Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19. Pain of partition was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India’s Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

