Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Unfurls National Flag at Red Fort; Addresses Nation on its 75th Anniversary

leading news portal, PM Modi may announce projects under the “Heal in India” and “Heal by India” mission, which is likely to include a plan to abolish sickle cell disease by 2047.

Live Mint quoted official sources as saying that Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15 might also mention the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name, “PM Samagra Swasthya Mission,” and the inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunization Programme. The medical infrastructure at 37 institutions in 12 states will be improved as part of the “Heal in India” campaign, which aims to establish the nation as a major destination for wellness and medical travel, the report quoted its sources.

PM Modi’s speech at 7:30 AM will be live broadcast by national broadcaster Doordarshan. All India Radio will also broadcast the speech live. It will be live streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and Twitter handle. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will address the nation and provide live updates of the speech on the PMO’s Twitter handle.

For the first time, a home-grown howitzer gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, will fire during the ceremonial 21-gun salute. The gun is completely indigenous, designed and developed by DRDO.

President Droupadi Murmu had a day ago (August 14) addressed the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day. This was Murmu’s first address to the nation after she was elected President last month.

This year is exceptional for India as the country completes 75 years of Independence. To mark the special day, the BJP-ruled Centre launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under which more than 10 million Indian flags have been sold. The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020. Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

Security Across India

India has not only been decked in tricolour hues in the lead up to the Independence Day celebrations, but also put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir. The police machinery across states has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way.

In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, security has been stepped up with Delhi Police deploying more than 10,000 personnel to guard the Mughal-era monument. From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms — the area is under hawk-eye vigil.

With nearly 7,000 invitees expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour is hoisted. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)and other security agencies have also been installed, police said.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, several law-enforcing units have been deployed to man the streets of the metropolis along with anti-drone systems, an official said. According to the official, while there was no specific input in view of Independence Day, as a matter of routine, security of vital installations had been increased and officials have been asked to conduct spot visits. “We are conducting anti-sabotage checks. Since Wednesday, ‘operation all out’ is underway comprising checking of hotels, vehicles and road barricading. Action is being taken against history-sheeters and those externed,” the official added.

Rain Forecast in Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 34 degrees Celsius Sunday, and parts of the city received rains. India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains on Monday as well when the country celebrates 76th Independence Day. The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the relative humidity oscillated between 90 per cent and 69 per cent, the weather office said. The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours with strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) on Monday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, and the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius.

