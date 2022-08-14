Independence Day 2022: When and Where to Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Maiden I-Day Eve Speech?

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India will be celebrating the 76th Independence Day on August 15 and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervor. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices to make India free from British rule and to commemorate India’s journey as a free nation. Every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.

On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year. This year President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India’s highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14.

Ahead of Independence Day 2022, here we have compiled everything that you need to know about President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden Independence Day speech.

Where to Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day address to the nation?

President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day speech will be broadcast from 7 pm on Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version. The President’s address to the nation will also be aired on the entire network of All India Radio.

President Murmu’s address will also be telecast in regional languages on Doordarshan’s regional networks. All India Radio will also broadcast the regional language versions of the President’s address to the nation through its language service centres across India.

The President’s address to the nation will also be live streamed on all digital platforms of the government including YouTube.

The maiden Independence Day address to the nation by President Murmu comes at a time when the country is celebrating the 75 years of freedom from the British reign. To make the occasion more special the government of India had been organising a series of events under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme was launched in March 2021 and it will end on August 15, 2023.

On August 15, PM Modi’s speech will be broadcast live on all channels of Doordarshan. This will also be live-streamed by PIB (Press Information Bureau) on its various social media channels including Twitter and YouTube.

