Independence Day: Army, BSF Exchange Sweets with Pakistan Counterparts Along LoC, IB in J&K

Army and BSF personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at various forward posts and border outposts along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) here on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, officials said.

The Indian Army exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan army troops at the Tatapani crossing point at Mendhar and the Rawalakot crossing point along the LoC in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The two sides greeted each other in a peaceful environment, he said. The Border Security Force also exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at three border outposts of Octerio, Chinaz and Chambiliyal along the IB, the officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here