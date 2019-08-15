Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP MP, Who Won Plaudits For Parliament Speech, Dances to Celebrate Ladakh's New UT Status

The 34-year-old lawmaker became an internet sensation for his fiery speech in the Parliament in which he backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
BJP MP, Who Won Plaudits For Parliament Speech, Dances to Celebrate Ladakh's New UT Status
Donned in a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men) and wearing sunglasses, Jamyang Tsering is seen shuffling his feet and lightly shimmying while leading a line of enthusiastic locals. (Image : grab from ANI video)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who shot to fame for his Lok Sabha speech supporting the government's move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, celebrated Independence Day with a cheery dance.

Donning a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men) and sunglasses, Tsering is seen shuffling his feet and lightly shimmying while leading a line of enthusiastic locals.

The 34-year-old lawmaker became an internet sensation for his fiery speech in Parliament in which he backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Teritorries which he said was the reason for Ladakh remaining "underdeveloped".

Along with the Congress, Tsering had also blamed parties like the Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People Democratic Party for treating the state as their "family business". His speech was lauded by PM Narendra Modi, who in a tweet wrote saying, "He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh."

Home Minister Amit Shah also endorsed Tsering's views saying, "A speech full of facts that reflects aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region."

