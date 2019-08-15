BJP MP, Who Won Plaudits For Parliament Speech, Dances to Celebrate Ladakh's New UT Status
The 34-year-old lawmaker became an internet sensation for his fiery speech in the Parliament in which he backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir.
Donned in a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men) and wearing sunglasses, Jamyang Tsering is seen shuffling his feet and lightly shimmying while leading a line of enthusiastic locals. (Image : grab from ANI video)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who shot to fame for his Lok Sabha speech supporting the government's move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, celebrated Independence Day with a cheery dance.
Donning a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men) and sunglasses, Tsering is seen shuffling his feet and lightly shimmying while leading a line of enthusiastic locals.
#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/KkcNoarPPB— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
The 34-year-old lawmaker became an internet sensation for his fiery speech in Parliament in which he backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Teritorries which he said was the reason for Ladakh remaining "underdeveloped".
Along with the Congress, Tsering had also blamed parties like the Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People Democratic Party for treating the state as their "family business". His speech was lauded by PM Narendra Modi, who in a tweet wrote saying, "He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh."
Home Minister Amit Shah also endorsed Tsering's views saying, "A speech full of facts that reflects aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Editing History, Erasing Murders: A Guide to Real Events in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Sacred Games 2 Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Makes It One of the Best on Netflix
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- 'I'm from Pakistan, Hug Me/Slap Me': YouTuber's Experiment Shows How Indians Feel about Pakistanis
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji