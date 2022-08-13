Independence Day Celebration: 7,000 Invitees Expected at Red Fort, Delhi Police Beefs Up Security

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, around 7,000 invitees will arrive at the Red Fort, while over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the monument on Monday.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms. A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort has been marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour is hoisted. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies are also being installed, police said.

“We have installed high resolution security cameras at and around the Red Fort and their footage is being monitored round the clock. This time, the number of invitees has increased to 7,000. FRS cameras have also been deployed at the entry point of the Mughal-era monument,” a senior police officer said. Lunch boxes, water bottles, remote-controlled car keys, cigarette lighters, briefcases, handbags, cameras, binoculars, umbrellas and similar items will not be allowed at the Red Fort premises, he said.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished. “Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects,” he said.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection. Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices. The personnel is being briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans, they said.

Further, around 1,000 high-specification cameras will be installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument, they said. The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out, the officials said.

The police had on July 22 issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons, and this will remain in force till August 16, they said.

